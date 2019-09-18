|
John Kocher
New Boston - John Kocher, age 77, of New Boston passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born on March 8, 1942. He was the son of Jack and Ruth (Bierma) Kocher. On June 27, 1975 he married Kathleen Watson in Dearborn, MI. He was employed with Dearborn Public Schools as a Teacher for 31 years until retiring. John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lynn and Janice. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Kocher of New Boston, sons John (Carole) Kocher of Richmond, Joseph Kocher of Trenton and 4 grandchildren Alexandra, Elizabeth, Jasper and Logan.
Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the following:
https://www.gofundme.com/robert-trumble-personal-care
https://www.gofundme.com/f/katelyn039s-recovery/donate
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019