Westland - Passed away February 26, 2020. Age 90. Beloved husband of Gayle. Loving father of Cathy (Brian) Blaxal, Karen (Glen Vallance), John, Lisa (the late Dan) Worley, Laurie (Jack) MacCracken, Cheryl (the late Richard) Stearn, William Carpenter, Nancy (Brian) Farkas and Vicki (Eric) Sawicki. Cherished grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 10. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Sunday 2-9 pm. Funeral Monday 12 pm at First United Methodist Church of Garden City, 6443 Merriman Rd (S. of Ford Rd). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfunerlahome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
