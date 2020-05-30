John Lawrence Stampor
John Lawrence Stampor

John Lawrence Stampor passed away May 18, 2020. Born in Detroit to John and Jessie (Kopaczeski). Loving brother to Walter (Therese) and predeceased by Virginia (Stanley) Chocholek and Stanley (Rosalie). Uncle and grand uncle to many nieces and nephews. Good friend to many. Proud Alumni of Lawrence Tech University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked for the City of Detroit Water Board. He was a devoted member and past President of the Catholic Alumni Club of Detroit. He served on the Sterling Heights Arts Commission (previously Cultural Commission) 1998-2008. He was an avid tennis player and dedicated jogger. He was a competitive weight lifter and he enjoyed world travel. A funeral Mass will be said in the future when allowed. Please check back with Simple Funerals (www.SimpleFuneralsInMichigan.com) for a date.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
