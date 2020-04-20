Services
John M. Elliott Obituary
John M. Elliott

Detroit - John M. Elliott, of Detroit, MI, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, MI. He was 88 years old. John was born on June 30, 1931 in Raleigh, WV. His father, John Vernal Elliott, passed away of pneumonia on February 26, 1937, when John was not yet 6 years old. His mother, Grace, eventually moved her sons to her mother's farm in Kentucky. Grace ventured to Detroit, where she would work as a tailor. John and his younger brother, William, developed a strong work ethic while spending summers on the farm.

John graduated from Detroit Central High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division from 1952 to 1954. John married Detroit native Dorothy Virginia McDonald on March 29, 1956. He then earned his Bachelor's degree in education from Wayne State University and a Master's degree in Labor Relations from the University of Michigan. He began teaching at Detroit Public schools in 1961.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
