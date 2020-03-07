|
|
John M. "Jack" Kentala
Royal Oak - Jack Kentala of Royal Oak, age 85, beloved husband of Elaine Coulton Kentala, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Jack was born in Detroit and graduated from Cooley HS in 1952. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the West Coast at the end of the Korean Conflict. After four years of service, he received an Honorable Discharge in 1956.
Jack worked his way through college graduating from Wayne State University with a BA in Business Administration. His working career was varied. He was always ready to try something new. He retired from Ameritech/AT&T in 1996.
In earlier years Jack was active in the Oakland County Young Republicans. He also enjoyed ski and canoe trips with those friends.
Jack and Elaine were married in 1978. They enjoyed travel, highlighted by trips to Germany and a trip to Finland, his ancestral homeland. Also, camping with Elaine in the U.P. was always a joy. Challenging home projects were enjoyed by him through the years.
Jack was a joyful person, always eager to make someone laugh. He was very kind and sympathetic towards everyone and had a fondness for animals.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, brother Dan, sister-in-law Rose and their daughters Jamie and Julie, their husbands and families, Elaine's three sisters, their husbands and families and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack is dearly missed by family and friends.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020