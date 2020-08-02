1/1
John Maclean Mank
John Maclean Mank

John Maclean Mank, husband, father, and dear friend to all, died peacefully in Rochester, MI, on July 17th 2020 at age 86.

John was born in Detroit, MI in 1934 and grew up in St. Claire Shores. He received his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and his Master's degree from the University of Michigan. In 1970, he wed Millicent Rowe Mank. John and Millicent were married for 50 years, and together they raised two children, John and Anne, in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Before retirement, John spent 37 years as a teacher for the South Lake School District. For the majority of his teaching career, he taught middle school math and science. He loved the 'lightbulb' breakthrough moments when students absorbed and understood new concepts. He delighted in a student's future success. John often taught year-round, spending his summers teaching summer school. When not teaching in the classroom, he applied his profound sports knowledge as a referee for high school football and basketball as well as coaching his son's teams.

John was gregarious and loved people. His big, beautiful smile was already at the ready, and his arms were open for a giant hug. He was always in motion, always doing, always industrious - whether teaching, refereeing, coaching, spending time with his large circle of family and friends, creating stained glass works of art, travelling the county in a RV, golfing, rooting for the maize and blue, wallpapering the entire house, or shopping for Christmas presents in April.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne. He is survived by his loving wife, son, daughter-in law, two step-grandchildren, and his brother, Howard (Hazel).

During these unprecedented times, the family encourages you to stay safe and offer condolences, tributes, and memories at www.forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 31, 2020
Back in about 1950 I met John Mank, Leroy Mauby, Gayle Palmer Dick Scott and many other athletes at Southlake High School
I was many years behind them but I would watch them practice football, basketball and baseball too and of course watch them play on game day. I remember John because he without my asking, helped me learn how to play first base and the Biggest thing I remember about John was when he told me to go by MANK FURNITURE on Harper and see his father and his dad would help sponsor uniforms for our summer baseball team. We called ourselves the MERCHANTS (1955) WE won the Babe Ruth League that year. Several times John's father and John would come out and watch us play. Really didn't thing much about it then but now as I look back that was so big, so generous of them to take time out of their day and come out and watch us play. I'm 80 now and can't remember much about this morning but I do remember people like John Mank who set a fine example for us youngsters.
Thank you John
Jim Rodriguez
Jim Rodriguez
Friend
July 31, 2020
Janis Rinaldi Moldenhauer
Student
July 30, 2020
Rick Moore
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Dick Swarthout
Friend
