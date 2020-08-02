Back in about 1950 I met John Mank, Leroy Mauby, Gayle Palmer Dick Scott and many other athletes at Southlake High School

I was many years behind them but I would watch them practice football, basketball and baseball too and of course watch them play on game day. I remember John because he without my asking, helped me learn how to play first base and the Biggest thing I remember about John was when he told me to go by MANK FURNITURE on Harper and see his father and his dad would help sponsor uniforms for our summer baseball team. We called ourselves the MERCHANTS (1955) WE won the Babe Ruth League that year. Several times John's father and John would come out and watch us play. Really didn't thing much about it then but now as I look back that was so big, so generous of them to take time out of their day and come out and watch us play. I'm 80 now and can't remember much about this morning but I do remember people like John Mank who set a fine example for us youngsters.

Thank you John

Jim Rodriguez



Jim Rodriguez

Friend