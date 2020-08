John Maclean MankJohn Maclean Mank, husband, father, and dear friend to all, died peacefully in Rochester, MI, on July 17th 2020 at age 86.John was born in Detroit, MI in 1934 and grew up in St. Claire Shores. He received his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and his Master's degree from the University of Michigan. In 1970, he wed Millicent Rowe Mank. John and Millicent were married for 50 years, and together they raised two children, John and Anne, in Grosse Pointe Woods.Before retirement, John spent 37 years as a teacher for the South Lake School District. For the majority of his teaching career, he taught middle school math and science. He loved the 'lightbulb' breakthrough moments when students absorbed and understood new concepts. He delighted in a student's future success. John often taught year-round, spending his summers teaching summer school. When not teaching in the classroom, he applied his profound sports knowledge as a referee for high school football and basketball as well as coaching his son's teams.John was gregarious and loved people. His big, beautiful smile was already at the ready, and his arms were open for a giant hug. He was always in motion, always doing, always industrious - whether teaching, refereeing, coaching, spending time with his large circle of family and friends, creating stained glass works of art, travelling the county in a RV, golfing, rooting for the maize and blue, wallpapering the entire house, or shopping for Christmas presents in April.John was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne. He is survived by his loving wife, son, daughter-in law, two step-grandchildren, and his brother, Howard (Hazel).During these unprecedented times, the family encourages you to stay safe and offer condolences, tributes, and memories at www.forevermissed.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to: https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org