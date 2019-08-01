|
John Michael Sullivan
- - John Michael Sullivan (Dutch), 53, passed away July 28, 2019, suddenly after a short illness. Beloved son of Joan Lewandowski and the late James Sullivan. Cherished father of Alyesa and Ashton. Adored brother of James (Maggie) Sullivan, Jr., Carol, Gary and Dennis (Sharon) Lewandowski, Annette (Harry) Burrick, Elaine (Wayne) Snow and Denise (Mike) Navarro. Loving uncle of Tori, Kate and James Sullivan, III, Douglas Gossage, Jason, Eric (Melissa) Lewandowski, and Jennifer (Mike) Temperly. The family would like you to know that John was a kind, generous and honest man who had a successful career in Information Technology Sales and had a positive impact on everyone he met. His most endearing qualities were a terrific sense of humor and a fun and active imagination. He has left a huge void in the lives of his family and friends that will never be filled. John we miss you so much. You left us too soon. Memorial Instate Saturday 9:00am until time of Mass 10:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23815 Powers Road, Farmington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Brother Big Sister www.bbbsmcr.org. To share a favorite memory and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.thayer-rock.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 1, 2019