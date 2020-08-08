1/1
John Molloy
John Molloy

Grosse Pointe - It is with great sadness that the family of John Peter Molloy announce his passing. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, son Mark (Marge) Molloy, sister Patricia (Fred) Hindelang, predeceased by his brothers Bob and Jim. Grandfather to Megan and John. Uncle and best friend to Melanie, Mollie, Sarah, the late Stephanie and Max. John/Pete was born June 25, 1941. A graduate of Ferris State University and Wayne State University. Held multiple mechanical licenses. In 1992 and 1995 welcomed his grandchildren Megan and John who were his pride and joy. His involvement with the Mechanical Contractors Association of Detroit, was his true calling. He was a problem solver, always wanting the difficult tasks at work and never had a challenge he couldn't overcome. A very spiritual man, avid reader, University of Michigan and Lions football fan. In Lieu of flowers, please send first round draft picks to the Lions and a national title to U of M football or make a donation in his name to the Disabled Veterans of America or Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit. ahpeters.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
