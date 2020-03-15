|
|
John "Dan" Paszek
Washington Twp, MI - John "Dan" Paszek, age 81 of Washington Twp, Michigan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2020. Loving father of John Paszek Jr., Chris (Chad) Fietsam, Debbie (Steve) Denomme, and Jamie (Greg) Turner. Cherished "Papa" to Courtney, Kyle and Kevin Fietsam, Dalton and Danielle Denomme, and Hamilton and Siena Turner. Dear brother to Bob (Miami) Paszek, and Gloria (Ken) Taylor. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Lorraine Paszek, and sister Rochelle Barry. Dan will be honored with a memorial celebration this spring / summer; details forthcoming. Donations in honor of Dan can be made to the American Diabetes Association: www.diabetes.org/donate-memorial
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020