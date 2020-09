Or Copy this URL to Share

John Patrick "Diver" Ronan



Born August 31st, 1940 - Died September 15th, 2020



John Patrick Ronan passed away peacefully at his daughters' home on September 15, 2020 in Monroe Michigan surrounded by family and friends.



To honor John's request cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of his life Friday October 9th at 5:00pm. Located at Harbor Dunes Golf Club, 14727 Laplaisance, Monroe MI 48161









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store