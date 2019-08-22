Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Council
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Council
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bloomquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Bloomquist


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Paul Bloomquist Obituary
John Paul Bloomquist

Redford - John Paul Bloomquist, born July 29, 1974, resident of Redford, MI, and raised in Canton, MI, lost his battle with paranoid schizophrenia and depression at the age of 45. John was a lifelong lover of working on cars and motorcycles, fixing things, woodworking, history, reading, and airplanes. He is survived by his parents, Judy and Duane Bloomquist of Hartland, WI; his sister Katie Walter, her husband David Walter, and their two children Libby and Molly, of Lexington, MA; his brother Erik Bloomquist of Hartland, WI; and his sister Sarah Bloomquist and partner Paul Bocchino of Brooklyn, NY. May his soul and spirit rest in eternal peace. There will be a funeral mass on Friday 8/23 at Our Lady of Good Council parish in Plymouth, Michigan at 11 AM - - preceded by visitation at 10 AM - - with a lunch following Mass. The family requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to NAMI (https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation/checkout).



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.