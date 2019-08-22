|
John Paul Bloomquist
Redford - John Paul Bloomquist, born July 29, 1974, resident of Redford, MI, and raised in Canton, MI, lost his battle with paranoid schizophrenia and depression at the age of 45. John was a lifelong lover of working on cars and motorcycles, fixing things, woodworking, history, reading, and airplanes. He is survived by his parents, Judy and Duane Bloomquist of Hartland, WI; his sister Katie Walter, her husband David Walter, and their two children Libby and Molly, of Lexington, MA; his brother Erik Bloomquist of Hartland, WI; and his sister Sarah Bloomquist and partner Paul Bocchino of Brooklyn, NY. May his soul and spirit rest in eternal peace. There will be a funeral mass on Friday 8/23 at Our Lady of Good Council parish in Plymouth, Michigan at 11 AM - - preceded by visitation at 10 AM - - with a lunch following Mass. The family requests that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to NAMI (https://donate.nami.org/give/197406/#!/donation/checkout).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 22, 2019