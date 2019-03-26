Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Oratory
1828 Jay Street
Detroit, MI
John Paul (Jack) Shanle


John (Jack) Paul Shanle

Grosse Pointe Shores - June 27, 1937 - March 23, 2019

Shanle, John (Jack) died on March 23, 2019 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He is predeceased by his parents Paul and Hazel Shanle of Chicago, IL. Former Augustinian priest, Jack was a dedicated educator at Austin High School, Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South High Schools. Jack is survived by his wife, Marion (Polizzi); sons John Samuel (Meredith) and Daniel Joseph (Evgenia - deceased); daughter Amy Rose; grandchildren John Brady, Daniel Yakov, and Mary Tatiana; brother Charles (Sandi); and sister-in-law Cheryl (Joseph) Keys. Funeral service and mass will be held at St. Joseph's Oratory, 1828 Jay Street, in Detroit on March 26th at 10 a.m. with a mercy meal directly following at the Grosse Pointe Club. Donations may be made to the Midwest Augustinians, 5401 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615, St. Joseph's Oratory, 1828 Jay Street Detroit, 48207, or St. Mary of the Woods College, Terre Haute, IN 47876.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 26, 2019
