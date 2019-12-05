|
John R. Bellefleur
Novi - John R. Bellefleur age 86, of Novi, November 29, 2019. Loving husband of Janice Belefleur. Devoted father of Nanette Bellefleur, Paul F. Bellefleur, John R. Bellefleur, Timothy Weiswasser and Jennifer W. (Tim) Stratman. Dearest grandfather of 10. He is preceded in death by his parents J. Paul and Nance Bellefleur and his brothers James Bellefleur and Bob Ricketts. John was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. After his service, he was graduated with an MA from Wayne State University and a PhD from the University of Michigan. He retired from a career as a professor at Oakland Community College. An avid golfer, private pilot and patron of the arts, he was a lifelong blood donor, recently earning his 8- gallon pin. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
