LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Westland - Passed away November 2, 2019 age 82. Beloved husband of Phyllis and loving father of John (AnnaMarie), Matthew (Paula), Jennifer (Craig) Fraser and Anne (Corey) Burras. He was the cherished grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Joan Borowski, Irene McMahon, Mary Ellen Bork, Arian Andrews, Robert (Carol), Thomas, the late James (Rosemary). Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Tuesday 1-9 pm. Rosary 7 pm. Instate Wednesday 9:30 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 31530 Beechwood (N. of Ford) until Mass at 10 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
