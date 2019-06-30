Resources
More Obituaries for John Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond Jackson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Raymond Jackson Jr. Obituary
John Raymond Jackson, Jr.

Dearborn - "Ray" passed away on June 21, 2019 at 90 years old. Father to Judy (Randy) Sulaver, Jan (Jeff) Kosko, John (Faye) Jackson, Austin (Lisa) Jackson, and Ross Jackson. Grandfather to 8, great grandfather to 4. Ray grew up in Detroit and graduated from Cass Technological High School. He attended Lake Superior College, Michigan Technological University and Eastern Michigan University. He worked for the Detroit Tank Armory during the Korean War and later as an engineer for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 40 years of service. As a pilot he enjoyed every type of airplane and was active in the Yankee Air Force. He was a fisherman, an antique car enthusiast, avid gardener and hummingbird watcher. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be planned.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.