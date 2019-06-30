|
|
John Raymond Jackson, Jr.
Dearborn - "Ray" passed away on June 21, 2019 at 90 years old. Father to Judy (Randy) Sulaver, Jan (Jeff) Kosko, John (Faye) Jackson, Austin (Lisa) Jackson, and Ross Jackson. Grandfather to 8, great grandfather to 4. Ray grew up in Detroit and graduated from Cass Technological High School. He attended Lake Superior College, Michigan Technological University and Eastern Michigan University. He worked for the Detroit Tank Armory during the Korean War and later as an engineer for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 40 years of service. As a pilot he enjoyed every type of airplane and was active in the Yankee Air Force. He was a fisherman, an antique car enthusiast, avid gardener and hummingbird watcher. A Celebration of Ray's Life will be planned.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019