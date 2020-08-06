John Salavatori Zizzo
John Salvatori Zizzo, age 71, died August 6, 2020. Beloved father of Johanne (Christopher) Hepp and Michael (Natasha). Loving grandfather of Stephen, Julia (Megan), Justine, Gina, Mercedes, Jasmine and Cheyenne. Dearest brother of William, Salvatori, Tony and Joanne' (Phil) Porretta. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John was predeceased by his parents Salvatori and Joan; and his brother Ronald. Visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4-8:00 pm with a Rosary (time tbd) at Neely Turowski Funeral Home, 45100 Warren Rd., Canton. Instate Monday, August 10, 2020 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Parish, 44800 Warren Rd, Canton. Entombment to follow at St. Hedwig, Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Capuchins. Please share a memory of John at www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com
.