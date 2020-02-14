Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Garden City - Age 90, February 11, 2020. Loving husband to his best friend of 65 years, Joan Somjak. Dear father of Valerie (John) Car, John (Deborah) Somjak, Steve (Beth) Somjak, and Elaine (Scott) Rose. Grandfather of 12. Great Grandfather of 2. Visitation Friday 2 pm - 8pm. Funeral Service Saturday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
