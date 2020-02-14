|
John "Bob" Somjak
Garden City - Age 90, February 11, 2020. Loving husband to his best friend of 65 years, Joan Somjak. Dear father of Valerie (John) Car, John (Deborah) Somjak, Steve (Beth) Somjak, and Elaine (Scott) Rose. Grandfather of 12. Great Grandfather of 2. Visitation Friday 2 pm - 8pm. Funeral Service Saturday 11:30 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
