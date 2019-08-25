|
|
Father John Spero Koulouras
Toronto, ON - Father John Spero Koulouras (ordained Kallinikos), 83, Retired Greek Orthodox Priest, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and Retired Citizenship Judge, Toronto, ON, fell asleep in the Lord on August 22, 2019, after a long life of service to the Church and the People commencing in Detroit, MI in 1959 as a Deacon.
He is survived by his children, Elaine Weldon (Koulouras)and Jason Koulouras, and his grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Jonathan and Christopher and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and relatives in the United States and Greece.
Father John ("FJ") always kept his eyes on helping people including Laity, Fellow Clergy, the flocks of the Churches he served at, Students at Universities of Athens and Toronto, Seneca College, the Youth, Children at Sunday School, prospective Citizens, Convicts, Immigrant Applicants, Physicians, Campers and many more as one big family. His life's dedication ranged from Deacon, Priest, Teaching Assistant, Professor, Judge, Farmer, Advocate, Camp Director and Brother to all.
Born on September 16, 1935, in Hamtramck, MI, FJ was raised in the Orthodox Christian Faith by his parents, immigrants from Greece, Spero and Bessie Koulouras, in Detroit, MI, along with his brother, Perry (d) and his sister, Helen (d).
Among his accomplishments in the academic world, he taught Hebrew, translated books from English into Greek and Greek into Latin, and taught Russian and Soviet History, Political Science, Folklore and Religion at Seneca College.
FJ was ordained as Deacon in 1959 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church located at 4801 Oakman Boulevard in Detroit by Archbishop Iakovos at the request of Father George Bacopulos. Father John and Eudoxia (Dixie) Koulouras were married in Detroit on March 1, 1959. In 1961, in Detroit, FJ was ordained as a Priest with the spiritual name Kallinikos by Bishop Theodosius, continued to serve at SSCH and moved to Toronto later in 1961.
He started at the mother church, St George, on Bond Street and then along with a small number of families chose to create the first suburban Greek Orthodox Church in Toronto, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church which came to fruition in 1964. FJ served at All Saints for over 40 years and then semi-retired to serve at St John the Compassionate Mission and then at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.
FJ was always present for his parishioners, the people and all the events and life milestones of his parishioners including baptisms, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and funerals. FJ never took his eye off the ball of having the children, youth and young adults engaged in the life of the Parish knowing that the future rests on them. FJ will be remembered for the simple of act of being there and putting people first making time regardless of the time of day or year to help others in their hours of need.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 27 from 3-8pm and the Funeral Service on Wednesday August 28 at 10am, both at Saint George's Greek Orthodox Church, 115 Bond Street, Toronto, Ontario. A memorial service at a date to be determined will be held in Detroit.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Westland, MI.
A beautiful life completed; May Father John's memory be eternal!
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019