Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Lapeer
542 Liberty Park
Lapeer, MI 48446
(810) 664-8282
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mystic Creek Golf & Banquet Center
Milford, MI
John Stephen Kendra Ii Obituary
John Stephen Kendra II

Milford - John Stephen Kendra II, formerly of Milford, passed away on May 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice Dae (Robertson); children, Jeremy (Valerie) Kendra, and Jennifer (Greg) Chabi; grandchildren, Kendra (Nathan) Woodward, Jillian and Alissa Chabi; Aiden, Ryan and Alina Kendra, and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Declan Woodward.

Arrangements for cremation have been entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors- Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. A memorial luncheon will be held on June 22nd from 12-4pm at Mystic Creek Golf & Banquet Center in Milford, MI. For the full obituary please visit www.LynchAndSonsLapeer.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 25, 2019
