John SwalecMacomb, MI - John Swalec, a husband, father, grandfather, retired teacher and metro Detroiter, died Nov. 22, 2020 at age 82. He was one of a kind. John told strangers he was a "Polish prince in exile," threatened to show misbehaving students a photo of him in his "sumo wrestling outfit," and spelled his last name on the phone by beginning, "S as in Sam, W as in wonderful." He called his loved ones "honey bunny," cooked a kielbasa dish he called Polish Revenge and was a voracious reader of mystery novels and news. He loved taking road trips and aimlessly leaving home to run errands and "go bummin'," one of his many signature sayings. He loved basketball, getting Coney Island hot dogs with his brothers and funny greeting cards, which he signed with a one-toothed smiley face. John had a big heart, was a lifelong Catholic, and was quick to help anyone who needed a meal, clothing or a ride. John was born on the east side of Detroit in 1938 and was the oldest of six brothers. He attended Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory High School and graduated from St. Stanislaus Catholic High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist from 1957 to 1963. He was a proud Wayne State University graduate and earned a master's degree in education. He became the father of five children earlier in life and two children later, and loved to call them and say, "Tell me something good." He would have celebrated his 43rd wedding anniversary with his wife, Doris Swalec, in December. John taught English, history and civics in Detroit Public Schools middle schools for 25 years, from 1977 to 2002. He spent years of his retirement enjoying the mountain views of Tucson, Arizona, and had recently returned home to the Detroit area. John had adventures planned when he was sickened with COVID-19 in the weeks before his death in Port Huron, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, Doris Swalec; his children Renee Quiggle, Andrea Swalec, Erica Swalec, Keith Swalec, Michael Swalec, Michelle Swalec, Angela Dockstader and their families, including seven grandchildren; his brothers Phillip Swalec, Robert Swalec and Stephen Swalec and their families; and his in-laws Joan Fleetwood and John D. Johnson and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Jean Swalec and John A. Swalec; his brothers Jerome Swalec and Lawrence Swalec, his father-in-law, John G. Johnson, and his mother-in-law, Millie Johnson. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery in Detroit.