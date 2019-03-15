Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8033 Puritan St
Detroit, MI 48238
(313) 340-8883
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clare Montefalco Church
1401 Whittier Road (corner of Mack)
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Montefalco Church
1401 Whittier Road (corner of Mack)
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
John Thomas Cavataio Obituary
John Thomas Cavataio

- - John Thomas Cavataio, (66) passed on March 8, 2019 from the ravage of cancer. John loved working with glass, cars and all types of construction. He loved history, classic cars and WWII airplanes. Over the last 12 years John assisted in the care of disabled persons under Guardianship. He was patient, kind, tender and compassionate to the vulnerable.

John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Sobieraj Rowan; sons, Thomas Cavataio (Erin), Anthony Cavataio (Kate), Dr. Jacob Rowan, D.O. (Wendy), Dr. Christopher Rowan, Phd.; brothers, Peter Cavataio (Mary), Victor Cavataio; sisters, Grace Mueck (Eric), Marie Brest, and Genevieve Cavataio Cousins (Greg); grandchildren, William Rowan, Jillian Rowan, John Cavataio, James Cavataio, Vincenzo Cavataio and Natalia Cavataio; and many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his beloved parents, Thomas and Agnes Cavataio; brothers, Thomas Cavataio and Richard Cavataio.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Clare Montefalco Church 1401 Whittier Road (corner of Mack) Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 Visitation 9:00 AM, Funeral Mass 10:00 AM and Brunch in the Social Hall at the church immediately following the Mass.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 15, 2019
