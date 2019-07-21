|
John Vincent Williford
Macomb Township - age 66, passed on July 18, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Loris Gingras. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Michael Catholic Community Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019