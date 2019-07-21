Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Community Church
40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Rd.)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vincent Williford


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Vincent Williford Obituary
John Vincent Williford

Macomb Township - age 66, passed on July 18, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Loris Gingras. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd., (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until a 9:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Michael Catholic Community Church, 40501 Hayes (N. of 17 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now