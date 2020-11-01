John W. Thomson



Waterford - Thomson, John W., age 76, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home October 17, 2020 after valiantly battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. John was a retired deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and had honorably served as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard as a young man.



He is survived by his wife Donna Thomson, and sisters Joan Mulheisen of Sylvania, OH, and Jean Laino of Atlanta, GA and their extended families, as well as a legion of good friends. Final arrangements were handled by Coats Funeral Home in Waterford.



Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial celebration for John will be held at a later date.









