John W. Thomson
John W. Thomson

Waterford - Thomson, John W., age 76, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home October 17, 2020 after valiantly battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. John was a retired deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and had honorably served as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard as a young man.

He is survived by his wife Donna Thomson, and sisters Joan Mulheisen of Sylvania, OH, and Jean Laino of Atlanta, GA and their extended families, as well as a legion of good friends. Final arrangements were handled by Coats Funeral Home in Waterford.

Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial celebration for John will be held at a later date.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
