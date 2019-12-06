Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Grosse Pointe Congregational Church
1956 - 2019
John William Buda Ll Obituary
John William Buda ll

Detroit - John William Buda ll, 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. He was born on June 14, 1956 in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to Betsy Armstrong and the late John W. Buda. John is survived by his children, John and Kathryn, his mother Betsy, sister Carolyn VanCleve (Bill), brothers James Buda, William Buda (Susan) and Thomas Buda (Jennifer). He is also survived by his nieces and nephew (Caitlyn, Ellen, Elizabeth, Olivia and James) and great nieces and nephew. Funeral services will be held at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church on Thursday, December 12th at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum at www.grandtraverselighthouse.com/donations.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -