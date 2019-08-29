|
Johnnie L. Hamilton, Jr.
Garden City - Age 58, of Garden City, formerly of Northville, passed away August 27, 2019. Beloved husband Angela Hamilton. Devoted father of Madison (Danny Berry) Hamilton. Adored grandfather of Dominic. Loving son of Carol Hamilton and the late Johnnie Hamilton. Dear stepson of Betty Hamilton. Cherished brother of Jeremy (Delta), Anthony (Marlene), Michael (Jessica), Courtney Vanloo, and Jason (Carolyn). Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Saturday, 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Contributions appreciated to Angela Hospice. Please share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 29, 2019