Johnny Carson Jr.



Bloomfield Hills, MI - J0HNNY CARSON JR. passed away September 16, 2020. He was born July 11, 1937 to the late Maybell and Johnny Carson.



In 1962, he married Charlotte Agee, who preceded him in death.



Johnny graduated from Tennessee State University in 1961 where he earned a B.S. Degree. He served four years in the Army then moved his family to Detroit, Michigan where he devoted his teaching career to the field of Special Education in the Highland Park Public School System for 29 years before retiring in 1995.



In 1972, at Eastern Michigan University, he earned a M. S. Degree in Special Education Administration. In 2000, Johnny and Charlotte Carson established a foundation at Eastern Michigan University for minority students who showed an interest in the field of Special Education.



Later, he and Charlotte invested in the adult foster care business and received numerous awards and certificates from Detroit, Wayne County and the state of Michigan acknowledging his service contributions.



Johnny was affiliated with several professional, civic, and social organizations.



He and Charlotte were avid world travelers and loved outdoor camping.



He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy: a son, Cervantes Carson; grandchildren, Chelesa Nelthrope (Markese) and Dante Carson-Grates; great-grandchildren, Morgan Amor and Chase Nelthrope; brother, Earnest Carson of Kentucky; sister and brother in-laws, Barbara Macklin and Warren Agee (Juliane).



Funeral services were held Friday, September 25th and Saturday September 26th at Swanson Funeral Homes: 14751 McNichols and 806 E. Grand Blvd, Detroit. Burial took place at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy, MI.



Those wishing to honor Johnny's memory may send donations to: Eastern Michigan University School of Education; Johnny and Charlotte Carson/ Wade McCree Endowed Scholarship Foundation; Ypsilanti, MI 48197.









