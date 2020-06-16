Jon P. Kneip
Drummond Island - Jon P. Kneip, 87, of Drummond Island, MI, passed away at home on June 10, 2020 after an extended illness.
Jon was born in Flint, MI on August 5, 1932 to Irwin and Florence (Gulliver) Kneip. He graduated from Lebanon (IN) High School in 1950. He went on to attend Purdue University before going to work for General Motors for 41 years where he was the senior tech in engine development.
Jon loved to golf and enjoyed traveling. He would spend the winter months in Gulf Shores, AL. He moved to Drummond Island in 2014 to live with his son Jon, Jr.
Jon is survived by his children, Katherine Cornett and Jon P. Kneip, Jr.; stepchildren, Steve (Denise) Moilanen (daughters Rachel & Sarah), Bruce (Suzanne) Moilanen (daughters Amanda, Rebecca & Cristina) and Catherine (Marianne) Moilanen; his grandchildren Michelle (Troy) Cox, Bradley Cornett, Emily Cornett, Trisha (Tim) Haak and Travis Kneip; two great-grandchildren Penelope and Nate Haak; niece Leslye (John) Wuerfel and nephews Marc (Brenda) Hooper, John Hooper, Bruce (Terry) Hooper and Charles Hooper.
Jon was preceded in death by his wife Judith (Moilanen), parents Florence and Irwin Kneip, stepmother Gertrude (Crampton) Kneip; sister and brother-in-law Deni & Bruce Hooper; son Danial Kneip and grandson Gregory Cornett.
The family will hold a private graveside service later this month. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy, MI. The Reamer Galer Funeral Home of Pickford, MI is handling final arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Jon P. Kneip's memory or to your local branch of Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.