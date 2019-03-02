Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
Eagle Harbor - Cauvin, Jonette Taipale Trainor, 75, of Eagle Harbor, Michigan and Stoneham, MA, Feb. 26. Jo is survived by her husband Terry Cauvin, her daughter Joanna Trainor & husband Mentar Duka of Stoneham, brother Paul Taipale & Mary Beyers of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, granddaughters Alexandra and Victoria Duka and many Lindblom, Taipale, and Trainor family. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Anna Taipale, and first husband Jerry Trainor. Visitation will be held at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, on Sunday, March 3, from 1-5pm. The Funeral Service will be at 11am, Monday, March 4, at the Funeral Home. Michigan Memorial Service to be held at Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy, Troy, MI 48084 on Sunday, June 30 at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Memorial donations in Jonette Cauvin's memory can be made to the following: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Attn: Hillary Repucci 10 Brookline Place 6th Fl. Brookline, MA 02445 Memo Line: Dr. Meyerhardt Research Fund in memory of Jonette Cauvin or to The Young Adult Program Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 10 Brookline Place West 6th Floor Brookline, MA 02445 Attn: Ana Kristic Memo Line: In memory of Jonette Cauvin.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 2, 2019
