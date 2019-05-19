|
Jordan Douglas Farmer
Trenton - Jordan Douglas Farmer, 28, April 23, 1991- May 13, 2019 of Trenton, Michigan. Beloved son of Danielle Jacqueline Farmer (Dean Rodorigo) and Samuel Joseph Farmer. Loving brother of the late Brittany Alexis Farmer, Nicholas Farmer, Giustino Rodorigo, Luciano Rodorigo and Apollo Rodorigo. Dear grandson of Douglas Welko, Madeleine Welko, Richard Farmer and Carrie Sue Farmer. Jordan was loved by many friends and family. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 1-9PM at the Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 2272 West Jefferson. A rosary will take place Saturday May 25, 2019 at 6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service Sunday May 26th at 11 AM at the Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019