Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ridge Chapel
2272 W. Jefferson Ave.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 676-4545
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ridge Chapel
2272 W. Jefferson Ave.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Ridge Chapel
2272 W. Jefferson Ave.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Douglas Farmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jordan Douglas Farmer Obituary
Jordan Douglas Farmer

Trenton - Jordan Douglas Farmer, 28, April 23, 1991- May 13, 2019 of Trenton, Michigan. Beloved son of Danielle Jacqueline Farmer (Dean Rodorigo) and Samuel Joseph Farmer. Loving brother of the late Brittany Alexis Farmer, Nicholas Farmer, Giustino Rodorigo, Luciano Rodorigo and Apollo Rodorigo. Dear grandson of Douglas Welko, Madeleine Welko, Richard Farmer and Carrie Sue Farmer. Jordan was loved by many friends and family. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 1-9PM at the Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 2272 West Jefferson. A rosary will take place Saturday May 25, 2019 at 6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service Sunday May 26th at 11 AM at the Ridge Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Ridge Chapel
Download Now