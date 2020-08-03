1/1
Joseph A. Czajka Jr.
1938 - 2020
Joseph A. Czajka, Jr.

Columbia - Joseph A. Czajka Jr. Resident of Columbia, TN, passed away peacefully at home with his family on July 31st, 2020. He lived 81 wonderful years and was married to Judy Czajka for 64 years.

A funeral mass was held on August 5th, 2020 to celebrate his life with family and friends.

Born on November 1st, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Hedwig Czajka and grandson Chasyn Christopher Czajka. He married Judy Gonzalez on July 28th, 1956. He worked for 35 years at General Motors before retiring. He was an excellent mechanic that loved working on and restoring cars.

He is survived by his wife Judy and sons; Mark, Joseph, and Christopher; siblings Virginia Wolf, Richard (Rose), and Ronald (Paula) Czajka. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
