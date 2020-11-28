Joseph Andrew Papai, Jr.
Joseph Andrew Papai, Jr., age 80, passed away Nov. 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1940 in South Bend, IN to Virginia and Joseph Papai and attended Central High School, graduating in 1958. He was awarded a partial scholarship to study art at the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a BA in Fine Arts. He was presented the prestigious Jacques Gold Medal from the Dept. of Fine Arts and received a full fellowship from the university, then obtaining his master's degree. Joseph worked for Ford Motor Co., Coachmen Industries, American Motors and Chrysler Corp., and achieved an extensive list of design credits to his name, most notably the original Grand Cherokee design and the Jeep ZJ exterior theme in 1990. He also held patents for the design of Chrysler's RAM and Dakota Truck. After retiring as a Senior Designer Stylist, he taught Automotive Design as an adjunct professor at the College for Creative Studies and the Cleveland Institute of Art. He was involved in the Industrial Designers Society of America, serving as Treasurer, and was a member of the League of Retired Automotive Designers and the Studebaker & Avanti Drivers Clubs for 45 years. He had a love for music and played electric bass in The Accents and The Mike Viszari Combo. Joseph was the loving husband of Beverly for 45 years; Dear brother of the late Michael John, Elizabeth Ann Papai and his two baby twin brothers. Memorial donations appreciated to Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN. www.mccabefuneralhome.com