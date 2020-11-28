1/1
Joseph Andrew Papai Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Andrew Papai, Jr.

Joseph Andrew Papai, Jr., age 80, passed away Nov. 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1940 in South Bend, IN to Virginia and Joseph Papai and attended Central High School, graduating in 1958. He was awarded a partial scholarship to study art at the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a BA in Fine Arts. He was presented the prestigious Jacques Gold Medal from the Dept. of Fine Arts and received a full fellowship from the university, then obtaining his master's degree. Joseph worked for Ford Motor Co., Coachmen Industries, American Motors and Chrysler Corp., and achieved an extensive list of design credits to his name, most notably the original Grand Cherokee design and the Jeep ZJ exterior theme in 1990. He also held patents for the design of Chrysler's RAM and Dakota Truck. After retiring as a Senior Designer Stylist, he taught Automotive Design as an adjunct professor at the College for Creative Studies and the Cleveland Institute of Art. He was involved in the Industrial Designers Society of America, serving as Treasurer, and was a member of the League of Retired Automotive Designers and the Studebaker & Avanti Drivers Clubs for 45 years. He had a love for music and played electric bass in The Accents and The Mike Viszari Combo. Joseph was the loving husband of Beverly for 45 years; Dear brother of the late Michael John, Elizabeth Ann Papai and his two baby twin brothers. Memorial donations appreciated to Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, IN. www.mccabefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved