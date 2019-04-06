Services
National Cremation Society Detroit
43249 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
(248) 874-1953
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Holly, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Biggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Biggert


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Biggert Obituary
Joseph Biggert

Shelby Twp. - Joseph Biggert, 73, of Shelby Township, passed away in his home on March 26th. Joe was born on April 7, 1945 in Mississippi to Jesse and Annie Mae (Clark) Biggert and moved to Michigan at the age of fourteen. He was a proud USMC veteran and family man who loved spending time with his three siblings, six children, and nine grandchildren.

Joe enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, hiking, fishing and camping. In recent years, he was a camp host at Algonac State Park and Lithia Springs Park (FL). Joe was also an avid golfer and made his first hole-in-one at the age of 68 at Maple Lane Golf Club.

Joe is survived by his partner, Beverley Hill, his children, grandchildren, and his sister, Jackie. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (James), and sister (Barbara).

A military service will be held at 1:30 PM on April 12 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now