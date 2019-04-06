|
|
Joseph Biggert
Shelby Twp. - Joseph Biggert, 73, of Shelby Township, passed away in his home on March 26th. Joe was born on April 7, 1945 in Mississippi to Jesse and Annie Mae (Clark) Biggert and moved to Michigan at the age of fourteen. He was a proud USMC veteran and family man who loved spending time with his three siblings, six children, and nine grandchildren.
Joe enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, hiking, fishing and camping. In recent years, he was a camp host at Algonac State Park and Lithia Springs Park (FL). Joe was also an avid golfer and made his first hole-in-one at the age of 68 at Maple Lane Golf Club.
Joe is survived by his partner, Beverley Hill, his children, grandchildren, and his sister, Jackie. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (James), and sister (Barbara).
A military service will be held at 1:30 PM on April 12 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's name to .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 6, 2019