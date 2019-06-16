Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Joseph Daniel Fournier Obituary
Joseph Daniel Fournier

Westland - age 42, passed away May 23, 2019. Joseph was the loving father of Callie Marie, beloved son of Daniel and Ellen Fournier, loving brother of Matthew (Angela) and Amanda Fournier. Dear uncle of Bella, Gabbie and Brody. he is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends. Memorial gathering will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:30 pm until the time of the service at 3 pm from the Chapel of the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019
