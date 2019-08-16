Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI
- - Joseph E. Glomski, age 88, passed away August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria for 67 years; loving father of Dennis (Lisa), Michael, Nancy (Keith) Fairless, Linda (Patrick) Lawrence and Laura (Norm) Harrison; dear grandfather of Michael, Amy, Beckie, Rachel, Joey, Shannon, Tom, Emily, Nick and Jessi.

Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 11:00am Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre, Madison Hts. MI 48071. Please share a memory with the family.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019
