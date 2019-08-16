|
Joseph E. Glomski
- - Joseph E. Glomski, age 88, passed away August 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria for 67 years; loving father of Dennis (Lisa), Michael, Nancy (Keith) Fairless, Linda (Patrick) Lawrence and Laura (Norm) Harrison; dear grandfather of Michael, Amy, Beckie, Rachel, Joey, Shannon, Tom, Emily, Nick and Jessi.
Visitation Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 11:00am Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre, Madison Hts. MI 48071. Please share a memory with the family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019