Joseph Edward Choiniere
Joseph Edward Choiniere

Choiniere, Joseph Edward

Age 92, passed on November 18, 2020, date of birth May 8, 1928.

Former husband of Georgina and the partner of Shirley Schendt, who lovingly cared for him in his slow decline. Joe is survived by his seven children: Joann (Robert) Shade, Kathleen (David) Miller, David (Sue), Dennis, Robert, Mary Orth, and Joseph. He is further survived by his 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Brother to Rita Brus, Sr. Mary Choiniere, C.S.J. and Margaret Richardson. Predeceased by siblings Robert and Bernadette Dunigan.

A Memorial Service will be held at later date. Memorial Contributions to the Capuchins are greatly appreciated. Share memories at vanfuneral.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
