Joseph Gaglio



Roseville - Joseph was born on 12/27/1934 and passed away on 09/16/2020. Joseph was a resident of Roseville, MI. He was the husband of Angela (Moscato) Gaglio for 65 years. Father of Roy Gaglio. Grandsons Joseph and Aaron. Father-in-law to Ulku (Batu) Gaglio. In his youth he slugged it out in the Golden Gloves. Member of US Army boxing team. Was an umpire women's softball. Played in a softball league until he was 80. His baseball idols were Joe DiMaggio and Al Kaline. Joseph will be placed to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.









