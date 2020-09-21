1/1
Joseph Gaglio
Joseph Gaglio

Roseville - Joseph was born on 12/27/1934 and passed away on 09/16/2020. Joseph was a resident of Roseville, MI. He was the husband of Angela (Moscato) Gaglio for 65 years. Father of Roy Gaglio. Grandsons Joseph and Aaron. Father-in-law to Ulku (Batu) Gaglio. In his youth he slugged it out in the Golden Gloves. Member of US Army boxing team. Was an umpire women's softball. Played in a softball league until he was 80. His baseball idols were Joe DiMaggio and Al Kaline. Joseph will be placed to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
