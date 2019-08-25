Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Joseph Gravel


1944 - 2019
Joseph Gravel Obituary
Joseph Gravel

Trenton - Joseph G."Paul" Gravel, 75, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Quincy, MI. He was born March 25, 1944. Paul spent the last 46 years practicing law in the community and tirelessly and selflessly serving his clients, family, and friends.

Service details and memorial donations may be directed to Dutcher Funeral Home 517-278-2795 or found at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/joseph-george-paul-gravel/1354.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019
