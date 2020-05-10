Joseph J. Bress
Northville - Age 46, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Bress. Adored father of Madison Bress. Cherished son of James and Shereyl Bress. Dear brother of Michael Bress. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Family of Joseph Bress to be used for the future education of Madison. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Northville - Age 46, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Bress. Adored father of Madison Bress. Cherished son of James and Shereyl Bress. Dear brother of Michael Bress. Also loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to The Family of Joseph Bress to be used for the future education of Madison. Share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 10, 2020.