Joseph James Colucci
- - Joseph James Colucci was born December 23, 1934 in Monroe, MI to his parents Michael Colucci and May Ann (Gamble) Kachar, and raised with his sister Mary Jo (Stoyanovich) and brother Michael "Mickey".
He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central. He was the first of his family to attend college and he graduated from Michigan State University. It was at MSU where he met Dianne "Scottie" Dunham, his wife of over 43 years. They soon started a family, with sons Joseph, David, Daniel and daughter Kristina.
Besides his family, golf was a lifelong passion for Joe. He played to a scratch handicap and was a very competitive player, even into his 80's. He passed that love of the game on to his wife Scottie (as he called her) and the kids, and the family enjoyed many rounds filled with fun. He was a past president of Edgewood Country Club, and a Life member of Oakland Hills Country Club, where he used his marketing expertise on successes in the 1981 and 1991 Senior Opens and the 1985 U. S. Open at Oakland Hills. In 2004 he was the Executive Marketing Director of the Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, eventually selling over 12 million dollars in marketing. This success so impressed the European Tour they hired him to help them with marketing for the 2006 Ryder Cup in Ireland.
Joseph truly made his mark marketing golf tournaments. He was Marketing Director for the 1989 U. S. Women's Open at Indianwood Country Club. At that time, it was the most successful Women's event in history. He also did the marketing and brokered the Official Sponsor deal for the first Celebrity Golf Classic at Lake Tahoe.
As Tournament Director for The Richest Day in Golf, which offered a million dollars for a hole in one and also benefited the J. P. McCarthy Foundation, he managed everything, including; sales, prizes, insurance and course changes that made each of the 18 holes at Indianwood into par threes. He was on the Committee for the Walter Hagen Tournament, benefiting the American Cancer Society & Michigan Cancer Foundation. It was the first Charity Golf Outing in the area. He continued to develop commercial and charity golf events and arranging sponsorships for all sorts of events.
He served honorably in the army as a First Lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division, based in Ft. Bragg, NC. After his service ended, he and the family eventually settled in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
He was the National Sales manager for U.S. News & World Report for over 20 years. In 1986, he left US News to establish J. J. Colucci Sales Associates, a very successful sales and marketing company of his own, focusing on sports, until his death. His new company's first project was with the Detroit Pistons, marketing and selling suites for the brand new Palace of Auburn Hills. It was an unqualified success - in three years the Palace sold out of suites. The new company also accumulated a large slate of Consumer Magazines, specializing in Sports Publications. They included Preview Sports Magazines, Golf World, and Professional Sports Publication - publisher of programs for every professional sports league as well as Major College football and basketball programs.
Also during this time, he became a part owner in the Great Lakes Media Group, which included the Michigan News & Sports Network. The radio network reached over 70 affiliates and carried Detroit Pistons, Michigan State football and basketball broadcasts.
He made an impact on the publishing world as well, developing and organizing the material for 'Forever Scratch' a biography of Charles Kocsis. He also furnished material for an Al Kaline biography written by Jim Hawkins. Over his career he was personally responsible for over a billion dollars in ad sales and marketing.
A Lifelong Spartan, he was a proud member of Sigma Nu, was coached by Biggie Munn, was a Life Member of the MSU Alumni Association for over 50 years and an Honorary Coach for the Hannah Society. He was also a member of the Spartan Club, and was long time member of the Ralph Young Fund. He also ran the Detroit Football Busts for MSU. He was also a season ticket holder to MSU Football and Basketball for well over 30 years, as well as a member of the MSU Development Board on Athletics and travelled to every Rose Bowl and Final Four appearance to root on his beloved Green & White.
After the passing of his wife Dianne in 1998, he married Victoria James in 2001, and they shared over 18 wonderful years, filled with laughter, happiness and love. She was a true and dear friend and they enjoyed their life together.
Joseph died June 21, 2019 and is survived by his wife Victoria (nee James), sons Joseph E. (Trish), David and Daniel, daughter Kristina Colucci Redmond (Tom), sisters Mary Jo Stoyanovich and Samantha Kacher, and grandsons Joseph M., Jack, and Cory and many loving nieces, nephews. He was "Papa Joe" to Shea, Cole, Drue, Beau and Rees, along with Victoria's sons Philip and Doug (Katie). He is predeceased in death by his wife Dianne nee Dunham, father, Michael, his mother May Ann Kacher and his brother Michael.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-8pm and Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500.
Funeral Service Friday, June 28, 2019, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham, followed by Army Honors. Visitation at church begins at 10am.
Private interment at Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial tributes to Healing Haven c/o Steve Eich, 30821 Barrington, Madison Heights, MI 48071.
Sign guestbook and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 25, 2019