Joseph John Madej
Joseph John Madej

Joseph John Madej, 78, passed away unexpectedly on, October 3, 2020, due to complications of a fall.

Joe was born in a Detroit, and worked for the Kmart corporation, which took him to the states of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida throughout his career. His passion was his family, and devoted his time to his wife, children and grandchildren. In his spare time, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, he had proudly gathered an impressive collection of guns, later becoming fascinated by black powder guns and even made his own black powder bullets. He became an accomplished scuba diver, doing most of his dives in Florida. He also loved deep sea fishing, and organized many trips to the Florida Keys. At home, Joe's passion was gardening; creating landscapes indicative of the places he had visited.

He was a kind and loving husband to his wife Alice as well as an amazing father to their daughters and son, Kimberly, Kelly, and Wendy and Joe, sons in law Patrick and Colin, as well as a doting grandfather to Lauren, Leo and Aaron, and great grandfather to Lyla and AJ. Joe's favorite expression was "Use it or loose it", which is exactly how he lived his life.

Joe's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17th, at 11:00am, at the Ave Maria Parish of Lexington, St. Denis Church, in Lexington, Michigan. He then will go to the Croswell Cemetery, to join his wife, son, father in law and mother in law for internment in the family plot.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ave Maria Parish of Lexington, St. Denis Church
Memories & Condolences

