Services
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
Joseph Kipisz Obituary
Joseph Kipisz

Warren - Joseph Kipisz, age 59, of Warren, died on October 3, 2019. Loving husband of Michele for over 20 years. Loving father of Matthew. Dear brother of the late Steven. Son of the late Roman and Mary Kipisz. Brother-in-law of Susan and Ray (Carolyn) Szymanski. Uncle of Sara Szymanski. Joseph was employed by BCBS (Emergent Holdings) as a Clinical Pharmacist. He also worked as a pharmacist for St. John Hospital and CVS. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6th from 1-8 pm with a 7pm Scripture at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line. Instate 9am for 9:30am Mass at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road in Warren. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or Diabetes Association. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 4, 2019
