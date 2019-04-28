|
|
Joseph Kropinak
Boyne City - Joseph Marcus Kropinak, age 62, of Boyne City and Southfield, passed away on January 21, 2019. Joseph was born in Detroit and graduated from Hazel Park High School in 1975. In 2009 he received his associate degree in accounting from North Central Michigan College. He worked at Costco in Traverse City. Before that he worked for LTV Steel (formerly Republic Steel) in Ferndale.
Joseph was an avid fisherman and hunter. He completed fishing and hunting trips all around the world, including in the Arctic, Kodiak Island in Alaska, the Northwest Territory and New Zealand. However, his favorite trips throughout the years were those when he went Upland Bird Hunting with his dogs-Bosch, Jack and Bart.
Joseph was the beloved longtime partner of Susan Dickow. He was the loving brother of Karen (Robert) Brachulis, Dennis (Patrica), James (Mary Ann), Joanne (Stephen), David and Timothy (Joan). Joseph was also dear uncle to several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City will take place Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at 1:30 pm. A gathering will follow at the Charlevoix Conservation District Community Resource Room, 303 North St., Boyne City.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Boyne City Area Free Clinic, 624 State Street, Boyne City, MI 49712
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 28, 2019