Joseph M. Wright, of Lathrup Village, Michigan, was called home to rest, at the age of seventy-five, on April 8, 2020.



Joseph was born on September 27, 1944 in Toomsboro, GA to May Ola and Eddie Lee Wright. He was the youngest of their two sons, with Eddie Jr. being five years older than him. Moving to Flint, Michigan, as a toddler, he grew up as a "Flintstone" to which he was extremely proud of. Very close to his big brother and mother, "Joe" was known to repeat many stories about growing up in Flint and his days as an athlete - playing basketball, football, and running track.



At Eastern Michigan University Joe met Sheilah Broome and were married in 1967. They had their first of three children, known to most as "Joey". Following, they had two daughters, Tiffany and Jennifer.



Joe later went on to complete his law degree at Wayne State University and enjoyed taking some post graduate classes at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts. Being an attorney on the Florida and Michigan State Bars, Joseph held various professional positions. As Dean of Student Affairs for the University of Michigan - Dearborn for twenty years, Joe helped many students obtain their dreams of becoming doctors, attorneys, and other notable careers. "Dr. Wright" went on to work as Chief Court Deputy Administrator for the 36th District Court in Detroit for fifteen years, until he retired in 2005. He also held the position of Executive Director for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (N.O.B.L.E.) in Washington, D.C.



Early on, Joe developed an entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity from his mother's example of being a hard-working businesswoman, who owned a grocery store, restaurant, and rental properties in Flint. He too engaged in numerous business ventures in the United States and internationally. In the 80's, Joe founded United Motors Corporation, a limousine and armored vehicle manufacturing company, located in Pontiac, Michigan. Further, in the 90's, Joe became a co-owner of the Crowne Plaza Pontchartrain Hotel in Downtown Detroit. Joe was constantly "networking" in various areas of business and worked with many well-known people, such as connecting Lenox Lewis with Emanuel Steward. His mantra was, "A lot of people have great ideas, but you have to act on them to succeed." In his pseudo retirement, he continued his love work, law, and travel. He worked on many legal cases, business endeavors, and was a visiting professor of International Law and Economics at Jinan University in Guangzhou, China during Winter semesters.



Joe was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chapter). He loved his fraternity brothers and the many friends he made throughout his life. However, Joe's greatest love was of GOD and of his family. Loyal, insightful, and with a stern tongue, Joe possessed a desire to help others and would in any way he could. His life was filled with joy, laughter, love, and accomplishments.



Joseph Malcolm Wright departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after battling a challenging illness.



Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sheilah Broome Wright; three children: Joseph Wright (Crisilda), Tiffany Wright Ofeimu (Nelson), and Jennifer Wright. The highlight of his days was spending time with his grandchildren: Jordan, Alex, Josh, Ben, Tommy, "Lil Joey", Jackson, and Jada. He also leaves behind a host of relatives, his aunt, Arabella Dixon; mother-in-law, Jean Broome; half-brothers, Donald and Lonnie Wright; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.









