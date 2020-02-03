|
Joseph Mario Hallman
Joseph Mario Hallman passed away on January 28, 2020 in Saline, Michigan.
Joe was born October 21, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Sterling Heights graduating from Adali Stevenson High School In Sterling Heights in 1983, then attended college at Lawrence Institute of Technology with his degree in Electrical Engineering.
In 2004 Joe and Ilze (Sturis) married and in 2008 they were blessed with their daughter Olivia.
Joe worked at Yazaki North America as an electrical engineer.
Joe has always enjoyed spending time in Northern Michigan in all seasons. He loved snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and boating with his family and friends. Joe and Ilze loved the peacefulness of the wilderness so much, they purchased lake property on Bear Lake.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ilze, and their daughter, Olivia. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sebastiana (Culcasi) Hallman; brother George (Nicole) Hallman; sister Gina (Mario) Angelo, including many nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass for Joseph Hallman will be held at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, MI 48317 on February 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020