Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph O'Hare


1927 - 2019
Joseph O'Hare Obituary
Joseph O'Hare

- - August 5, 1927 - September 16, 2019

Husband of the late Janetta. Father of Maureen (John) Fletcher, Kathy O'Hare. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Samir) Dwivedi, Colleen (Jim) Reed, Christopher (Brittany) Campanella, Caitlin (Rick Artin) Campanella Great-Grandfather of Milan, Deven, Ashwin, Brady, Chase, Ricky, and Julianna Rose.

Retired Lieutenant Detroit Police Department of 27 years' service. World War II Veteran. Member of St. Scholastica, Dad's Club Usher's club and Knights of Columbus.

Visitation held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2:00PM until 8:00PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between Six & Seven Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Funeral Service Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Funeral Home.

Contributions to the Michigan Humane Society, Canterbury on the Lake, Angela Hospice, and Visiting Angels.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019
