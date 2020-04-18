Services
Joseph Paul Xerri


1933 - 2020
Joseph Paul Xerri Obituary
Joseph Paul Xerri

Joseph Paul Xerri, age 86, passed away on April 13, 2020.

Joseph was born on December 6, 1933. Survived by his wife Theresa Chircop of 61 years.

Loving father of Tony (Tami), Leonard (Aletia), Joe (Lynsie), Anne (Terrence Gallagher), and Jennifer.

Cherished grandfather of Jamie, Taylor, Troy, Kelli, Fiona, Erin, Andrew and Logan. Brother of Mary (Chuck) Attard and John (Joyce) Xerri.

Memorials appreciated to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, St. Bonaventure, 1740 Mt Elliott Street, Detroit, MI.

Private burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Joe's life and memorial mass will be planned for a later date.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
