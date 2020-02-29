Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Ford Funeral Home
26560 Van Dyke Avenue
Center Line, MI 48015-1288
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site)
25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road)
Center Line, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site)
25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road)
Center Line, MI
Joseph R. Voight


1933 - 2020
Joseph R. Voight Obituary
Joseph R. Voight

Detroit - Voight, Joseph R., age 87, a Honorably Discharged United States Veteran, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ascension St. John Hospital, Detroit, Michigan and was born on Saturday, February 11, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. He was a retiree of Stroh Brewery and enjoyed working in his garden, wine making and the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Joseph was a member of Fr. Kramer Knights of Columbus Council, Center Line, Michigan. Beloved Husband of Kathleen for nearly 63 years. Loving Father of Ronald (Terri) Voight, Michael (Jennifer) Voight and the late Lawrence Voight. Father-in-law of Barbara Voight. Cherished Grandfather of Tonya Voight, Michael (Alyssa) Boldischar, Drew (Laura) Voight, Rachel (Michael) Willis, Grace Voight, Abbey Voight and Julissa Voight. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Ford Funeral Home, 26560 Van Dyke (South of 11 Mile Road or the I-696 expressway), Center Line, Michigan, with a rosary at 7 pm. Instate St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church (St. Clement site), 25320 Van Dyke (North of 10 Mile Road), Center Line, Michigan Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am, with Fr Robert Bauer presiding. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, Michigan. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
