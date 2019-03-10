|
|
Joseph Rudzinski
Detroit - Age 83, of Detroit, died on March 7, 2019. Loving father of Angela, Elizabeth, and Joseph. Loving grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 3. Brother of Michael Rudzinski. Visitation at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, Center Line, on Tuesday, March 12th from 4pm to 8pm. Instate Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church 31555 Hoover, in Warren, for a 11 AM Mass. Cemetery private. Share a memory or light a candle at www.rudyfuneral.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019