Services
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover
Warren, MI
Detroit - Age 83, of Detroit, died on March 7, 2019. Loving father of Angela, Elizabeth, and Joseph. Loving grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of 3. Brother of Michael Rudzinski. Visitation at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, Center Line, on Tuesday, March 12th from 4pm to 8pm. Instate Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church 31555 Hoover, in Warren, for a 11 AM Mass. Cemetery private. Share a memory or light a candle at www.rudyfuneral.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019
