Joseph Schodowski
Huntington Woods - Joseph Schodowski, 55, died suddenly at home in Huntington Woods, Michigan, on October 9, 2019. Joe was born in Detroit on January 25, 1964, and grew up with his six siblings in Warren, Michigan, where he attended St. Anne Catholic School. After the family moved to Rochester, Michigan, he attended and graduated from Bishop Foley High School, in Madison Heights. He obtained his bachelor's degree at Kalamazoo College, in economics, in 1987, and his MBA at Wayne State University in 1992. Joe played football while at St. Anne, Bishop Foley, and K College.
While at K College, Joe met Karen Rae Hiyama, whom he married in 1991. They have three children: Eleanor Grace Schodowski, 23, Jackson Paul Schodowski, 19, and Lucas Denali Schodowski, 17.
Joe was utterly devoted to his family and particularly enjoyed attending his children's athletic and musical events and noting their academic achievements. Outside of his family, he had a gift for making friends - he had very many friends. And once a friendship was established, Joe was always, always, dependable, loyal, and generous. He paid more than lip-service to the idea of improving the world in small, concrete ways and helping those around him, whether it be by rallying the community to install batting cages in honor of a dear friend or making sure he found a home for a lost dog.
Joe was the president of Shelving Inc., a business based in Auburn Hills and now Madison Heights, Michigan, that supplies shelving and storage systems to companies and consumers located throughout the United States. Joe was a co-owner of Shelving along with his brothers John and Mike and brother-in-law Jim Aiello. Shelving was founded in Detroit in 1961 by Jack Schodowski, Joe's father. Joe was passionate about maintaining and enhancing the success of Shelving, establishing its presence on the internet before shopping online was routine, with shelving.com and theshelvingstore.com.
Joe revered his Uncle Vince (Banonis), who was the center on the Detroit Lions' championship teams of 1952 and 1953. Perhaps nothing reflected Joe's strength of character and unsinkable optimism more than his enduring belief that the Lions' inevitable Super Bowl championship was never more than one season away. (Since Joe's birth, the Lions have won exactly one playoff game.)
Joe is survived by his wife, Karen; their three children, Ella, Jackson, and Lucas (and their bundle of canine joy, Oscar); his father, Jack; and his siblings and their families. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Schodowski. Joe's siblings are Anne Fitzpatrick (widow of Mike Fitzpatrick); John (married to Maggie; children Matthew and Maria); Bob (married to Karen; children Kelsea and Skylar); Mike; Frank (married to Sandy; children Savannah and McKenzie); and Joan Aiello (married to Jim Aiello; children Rachel, Marisa, and Francesca).
Visitation will be this Friday, October 18, from 3-8 pm, at the William Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 19, at 1 pm, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 306 North Division Street, Ann Arbor, and will be preceded by in-state visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. A reception at the church will follow the funeral service.
Joe's family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org), Kevin's Song (kevinssong.org), or the Manresa Jesuit Retreat House (manresa-sj.org). Share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019