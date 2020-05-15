Joseph Thomas Gennrich
Passed away on 3/12/2020 at the age of 59. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth and the late Edward Sr. Loving brother of Edward Jr., Mary (Paul), Debra (Steven) and Michael (Andrea).
He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by longtime companion Anita B.
FOREVER in our HEARTS. R.I.P. DEAR BROTHER.
Visitation Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Christopher Ross Funeral Home 26429 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville (586) 200-2381.To send a loving message, please visit Joseph's obituary at www.christopherrossfh.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.